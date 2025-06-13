SBP to announce monetary policy on June 16

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will announce the Monetary Policy on Monday, June 16, 2025, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

“The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of SBP will meet on Monday, June 16, 2025 to decide about the Monetary Policy,” the central bank informed in a statement issued here.

The MPC will review overall financial position, fiscal situation, major economic indicators, data of different sectors and major developments taken place since announcement of the previous monetary policy while its decisions would be conveyed by the central bank through the Monetary Policy Statement on the same day.

The monetary policy committee of SBP, taking a measured monetary policy stance in its previous meeting on 5 May 2025, noted improved inflation outlook, comfortable position of current account and foreign reserves as well as heightened global uncertainties and decided to cut the policy rate by 100 basis points to 11 percent.