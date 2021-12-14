SBP to announce new monetary policy today

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce a new monetary policy on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank will meet today to review the economic indicators and take a decision on key policy rate.

According to the economic experts, the SBP is expected to increase the policy rate by 125 basis points to address the risks related to inflation and the balance of payments. Most analysts are expecting further monetary tightening in today’s meeting as inflationary pressure on the economy is gradually increasing.

Read more: ADB approves $200mln loan for Punjab irrigation uplift

In the previous monetary policy meeting held on November 19, 2021, the SBP decided to increase the number of MPC meetings from six to eight times a year in line with international best practices.

As per schedule, the next meeting will be held on January 24, 2022.