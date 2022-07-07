SBP to announce new monetary policy today

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will unveil new monetary policy on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to a statement released by the central bank, the State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet today to announce the new policy rate.

“The Monetary Policy Committee of State Bank of Pakistan will meet on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at State Bank of Pakistan Karachi to decide about the Monetary Policy. Later on, acting SBP governor Dr. Murtaza Syed will address a press conference on MPC meeting,” the statement read.

In the previous monetary policy meeting held on May 23, the SBP raised the monetary policy rate by 150 basis points to 13.75% for the next six weeks to maintain the balance between inflation and economic growth.

“The MPC decided to raise policy rate by 150bps to 13.75%. This action, together with much needed fiscal consolidation, should help moderate demand to more sustainable pace while keeping inflation expectations anchored & containing risks to external stability,” the central bank had said in a statement.

The MPV further noted that after contracting by 0.9 percent in FY20 in the wake of Covid, the economy has rebounded much more strongly than anticipated, growing by 5.7 percent last year and accelerating to 5.97 percent this year, as per provisional estimates.

