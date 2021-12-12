Sunday, December 12, 2021
Web Desk

SBP’s ‘Asaan Mobile Account’ initiative: All you need to know

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced to launch a new initiative, named as ‘Asaan Mobile Account, on Monday.

In a press release, the central bank said that the initiative has been developed under the National Financial Inclusion Strategy aimed at facilitating the customers for remote account opening under branchless banking.

Through Asaan Mobile Account initiative, the customers would be able to open and operate their accounts from the comfort of their homes, SBP said.

“The solution has been developed through collaboration of SBP, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), 13 Branchless Banking (BB) Providers, all Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) and Virtual Remittance Gateway (VRG),” the statement read.

For AMA, the branchless banking providers and cellular mobile operators are collaborating to deliver an interoperable platform, allowing any Pakistani to open an account with a bank.

Asaan Mobile Account will play a crucial role in reaching out to the low-income segments that do not have access to the internet, the SBP said.

Moreover, AMA will be a perfect conduit to onboard women customer segments as well, it added.

Web Desk

