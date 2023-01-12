SBP’s foreign exchange reserves fall below $4.5bn

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell another $1,233 million to an alarming level of 4.34 billion, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting the central bank.

According to a statement, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 10,187.8 million as of January 6.

During the week ended on January 6, the SBP’s forex reserves fell $1,233 million to $4.343 billion due to external debt repayments. Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.84 billion.

Earlier on January 7, it was reported that the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) plunged by $1.2bn to reach $4.5 billion.

The reserves were fallen to $4.5 billion after the new debt repayments to UAE. Pakistan paid back $600mn to the Emirates NBD Bank and $415mn to the DIB on Friday, they say.

Earlier in January, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan would soon get from friendly countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, the government was repaying the country’s due debt on time, regretting that the country’s foreign exchange reserves were plunging due to external debt payment.

