SBP’s foreign reserves remain unchanged last week

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank remained unchanged at $7.6 billion during the week ending on October 14, 2022, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

According to the stats issued by the SBP, the country’s total foreign reserves increased by $4 million and settled at $13.25 billion. The reserves in the SBP dropped by $303 million to $7.59 billion.

Total liquid reserves held by the country stood at $13.25 billion, said the SBP on Thursday. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5.65 billion.

“During the week ended on October 14, 2022, SBP’s reserves remained unchanged at $7.59 billion,” said SBP.

In September, SBP’s reserves had increased as the central bank received the $1.2-billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

