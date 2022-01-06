SC accepts NAB’s apology over arrest of suspect from court premises

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday accepted the unconditional apology of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in a case pertaining to the arrest of the suspect from the court premises.

Saifur Rehman an accused in Mazarba scandal was picked up by the NAB officials from the premises of court while he was coming to court on August 30 in his bail matter.

A two-member bench headed by acting Justice Umar Atta Bandial heard the case. At the outset of the hearing, the NAB lawyer informed the court that NAB officials who arrested the suspect from the court premises sought unconditional apology from the apex court.

Justice Bandial said the contempt of case hearing was initiated against the accused to uphold the sanctity of the apex court. The SC accepted the written apology of the NAB officials and binned the case.

It is to be noted that the SC had initiated contempt of court proceedings against the NAB officials for arresting Saifur Rehman, who is facing charges of cheating his clients of millions of rupees through his dubious investment schemes, from the court premises, last year.

In the previous hearing, the court had rejected the unconditional apologies tendered by NAB Rawalpindi DG Irfan Naeem Mangi along with DG NAB (HR) for arresting the accused from court premises and had sought a written reply from the officials besides seeking report pertaining to the action taken against the officials involved in the incident.

