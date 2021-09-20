SC acquits three kidnapping for ransom accused after 18 years

ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court bench acquitted three accused of kidnapping of a child for ransom after 18 years, ARY News reported on Monday.

The apex court ordered acquittal of accused Abdul Wahab, Zaheer Ahmed and Waris Ali, while giving them benefit of doubt after hearing the case.

Earlier, the defence lawyers told the court that the complainant had identified the accused in court but no identification parade of the accused was held in the jail. “Identification of the accused in court was not legally acceptable,” defence lawyer argued.

The accused were charged of kidnapping an eight-year child Moeed for ransom from Lahore in year 2005.

An anti-terrorism court had awarded life sentence to five accused in the case.

The Lahore High Court had acquitted two accused Rizwan and Ashfaq after hearing their appeal. The high court had, however, maintained life sentence of three accused Wahab, Zaheer and Waris.