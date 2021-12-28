SC adjourns Gutter Baghicha land allotment case till Jan 11

KARACHI: A Supreme Court bench heard Gutter Baghicha land allotment case at Karachi Registry on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Amicus curiae Amber Alibhai and chairman of the KMC Officers Cooperative Housing Society appeared in the case heard by a bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Chairman KMC officers society pleaded to the court for adjournment of the case due to absence of their lawyer who has been on leave till January 04.

The chairman society informed the court that 200 acres of Gutter Baghicha land was allotted to it under the Sindh Local Councils Rules.

“How much land was allotted and where it has been written,” the chief justice questioned. “All is written, the society was allotted 200 acres of land,” chairman society said.

“Under which rules the land was allotted,” chief justice questioned. “My counsel could elaborate it to the court,” the society official said. He pleaded for deferral of the hearing for brief time and sought next hearing of the case in Islamabad.

“The matter being put off for last 25 years. Couldn’t visit Islamabad for hearing” social activist Amber Alibhai said.

“How can the municipal land being allotted,” the chief justice said.

“We have attached year 1929 map. There was a treatment plant in Gutter Baghicha,” Amber Alibhai informed.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case in Islamabad on January 11.

The bench also directed Alibhai to appear in the case hearing via video-link.

Gutter Baghicha was one of the most beautiful and green places in Karachi. An oasis of open green forest spread over one thousand acres, which was slowly eaten by encroachment.

