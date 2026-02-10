SC allows Barrister Salman Safdar to meet PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday granted permission to Barrister Salman Safdar to meet incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The hearing was conducted by a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

As proceedings began today, the Chief Justice stopped Latif Khosa from addressing the court.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan appeared and informed the bench that a written reply had already been submitted in chambers in light of the order dated 24 August 2023. He said that at the time the order was issued, the PTI founder was lodged in Attock Jail.

He added that a written report had been submitted on 28 August 2023, along with medical reports covering the period from 5 to 18 August, and requested that this be recorded in the court’s order.

The Chief Justice remarked that after the 24 August 2023 order, there was no subsequent order on record indicating the Supreme Court’s satisfaction. He announced that Advocate Salman Safdar was being appointed as friend of the court, adding that the court had full confidence in him.

The Supreme Court directed Salman Safdar to visit Adiala Jail and submit a written report on the PTI founder’s living conditions, as well as the facilities available to him.

The Chief Justice emphasised that, as a friend of the court, Salman Safdar should not be made to wait outside the jail and must be given respectful access. He added that his personal staff officer would be available should any issue arise.