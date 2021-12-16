SC bins plea against cancellation of Aam Log Ittehad party registration

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging cancellation of the registration of the Aam Log Ittehad as a political party.

Justice (retd) Wajihuddin Ahmed, a former PTI member, filed the petition assailing the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order of cancelling his party’s registration.

Dismissing the petition, the top court upheld the election body’s decision.

The petitioner had stated that he met all the legal formalities for the registration of the political party with the Election Commission but it delisted his party without any plausible reason.

He said the commission didn’t issue any notification regarding cancellation of the party registration.

On the other hand, the Election Commission said that the retired judge didn’t get his political party registered before the ECP as per the Election Act.

It is noteworthy that Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed lately made the headlines after he claimed in a TV show that now-estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen would pay up to Rs5 million for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s household expenses.

However, Tareen in a Twitter statement flatly dismissed the claim stating “Regardless of the current status of my relationship with Imran khan, the truth must be told. I did whatever was in my capacity to help PTI in the quest to build a new Pakistan but I never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala. Just want to set the record straight.”

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!