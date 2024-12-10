SC bins plea to shift military trial accused to civilian jails

Supreme Court (SC) constitutional bench on Tuesday rejected the plea to shift accused under military trial to civilian jails, ARY News reported.

On Oct 23, 2023 ruling, the Supreme Court (SC) declared that trying civilians in military courts for their alleged role in attacks on army installations during the riots that followed PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest were ultra vires the Constitution.

A seven-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan took up the plea challenging the trial of civilians in the military court.

At the outset of the hearing, the SC bench was informed about the absence of defence ministry’s counsel Khawaja Haris due to illness.

The SC bench on the request of the the additional attorney general of Pakistan, adjourned the hearing until Thursday.

During the hearing, Latif Khosa, representing the petitioners, urged the court to transfer detainees to civilian jails to facilitate family meetings.

However, Justice Aminuddin dismissed the plea, noting that the AGP had already assured the court that arrangements for family meetings would be made. He emphasized the need to remain focused on the legal aspects of the case.

On last hearing, Supreme Court (SC) rejected a plea by former CJP Justice (retired) Jawad S. Khawaja to halt appeals against trials of civilians in military courts and slapped a fine of Rs20,000 for submitting ‘unnecessary’ plea in the court.

In December last year, a larger bench led by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood had suspended the SC judgement and allowed the trial of civilians in military courts without announcement of judgement.