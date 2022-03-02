SC bins review petition on appointment of PM’s special assistants

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking review of its verdict that rejected an appeal against the appointment of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistants and advisers.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, dismissed the review petition filed by Advocate Munsif Awan.

The court observed that the petitioner couldn’t point out any flaw in the apex court’s verdict.

On December 18, 2020, the apex court had upheld the Islamabad High Court’s decision on the appointment of the PM’s special assistants and advisers and dismissed the appeal.

The then chief justice Gulzar Ahmed had remarked that the appointment of advisers and special assistants is the discretion of the prime minister and he could appoint any expert for consultation.

The bench said the rules had already been laid down in the case of Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari. In the Zulfi Bukhari case, the top court ruled that dual nationals could be special assistants.

