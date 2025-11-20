SC branch objects as IHC four judges challenge 27th Amend

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court branch on Thursday objected over a petition of Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) four judges challenging the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

The Supreme Court’s diary branch refused to receive the plea with jurisdiction objection, sources said.

The diary branch objected over the petition with the remarks, “It is not the supreme court’s jurisdiction, it is a constitutional matter,” sources said.

The Islamabad High Court’s four judges have decided to challenge the 27th Constitutional Amendment in the Supreme Court.

The recently legislated constitutional amendment being challenged by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Suman Rifaat and Justice Ijaz Ishaq.

Pakistan’s National Assembly recently passed the 27th Amendment bill with two-third majority as the opposition vehemently protested against it and staged walkout.

The constitutional legislation returned to the Senate for the house’s endorsement of the clauses added in the amendment later and were passed by the upper house.

The constitutional amendment after passage from the Senate forwarded to the President who signed on the legislation to turn it into the law.