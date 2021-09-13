SC call reports from DG FIA, IG Islamabad in journalists harassment case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday summoned reports from the DG FIA and IG Islamabad over the cases and attacks on journalists in a year, ARY News reported.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial and also comprised of Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard journalists harassment case.

The bench ordered the Director General FIA to submit a report about cases filed against journalists and the I.G. Police Islamabad over attacks on the newsmen during the period of one year.

The court also summoned Chairman PEMRA, IG Islamabad and DG FIA to appear before the court in person in the next hearing of the journalist harassment case.

“Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) should explain whether section 27 of the PEMRA law contravenes Article 19 of the constitution,” the court questioned.

The court also sought assistance from the Attorney General in interpretation of section 27 of the PEMRA law.

“If anyone have any problem with journalists, should take legal path, opening fire at newsmen or resorting to violence is lawlessness,” Justice Qazi Amin observed.

“When the Minar-e-Pakistan incident accused can be arrested, why not those involved in attack on journalists. IG Islamabad Police should ensure arrest of the accused involved in attacks,” the bench said.

Earlier, D.G. FIA told the court that 27 complaints were filed against journalists in four years and four complaints were converted into inquiries and cases were registered.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case for an indefinite period.