SC dismisses NAB appeals against Khursheed Shah’s co-accused

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed appeals of the NAB for cancellation of bails to co-accused in an accountability reference against Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, ARY News reported.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the appeals of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the bails granted to co-accused in the reference.

The bench, also comprised of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayisha Malik also dismissed the accountability bureau’s appeal against Sindh’s minister Awais Qadir Shah, a co-accused in the reference.

“Khurshid Shah was granted bail due to flawed evidence against him,” Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said.

“How can the co-accused kept in jail when the main accused has been freed on bail,” Chief Justice Bandial questioned. “Co-accused in the reference also included Khursheed Shah’s wives and children,” Justice Bandial said. “His wives, children and relatives not required to be arrested in the case,” the Chief Justice observed. “It is wrongful to book someone in a case without substantial evidence,” the top judge remarked.

“Contractor Abdul Razzaq Behrani had given 2.5 million rupees commission to Khursheed Shah,” NAB prosecutor said. “The contractor failed to provide substantial reason of payment in the investigation,” prosecutor said.

“For which contract Khursheed Shah was paid 2.5 mln commission,” Justice Ayisha Malik questioned. “What is the basis to term a cheque ‘bribe or commission’,” Justice Malik further asked.

“The contractor might have offered Nazrana (bestowment) to Khursheed Shah,” chief justice said.

“The NAB should work hard in investigation and prove the case in trial court,” Chief Justice Bandial said.

