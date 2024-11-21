web analytics
SC dismisses plea seeking Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah’s disqualification

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Constitutional bench of Supreme Court (SC) Thursday dismissed plea seeking disqualification of Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, ARY News reported.

A seven-member SC constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin-un-Din binned the plea over non-pursuance by the petitioner.

A plea seeking disqualification of Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was moved in the SC over allegedly possessing dual nationality.

Read more: NAB files corruption reference against Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah

Petitioner Roshan Ali in his plea said that Chief Minister Sindh, while concealing his UAE work permit and his dual nationality and lying in front of the electoral body during the 2013 general elections, is no more truthful and honest, thus he should be declared disqualified.

A bench of the Supreme Court had earlier dismissed the appeal of the petitioner against a verdict of Sindh High Court seeking disqualification of Sindh CM.

