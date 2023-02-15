SC disposes off PTI dissident’s plea against disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Wednesday disposed of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) dissident MNAs’ plea against disqualification, ARY News reported.

As per details, the supreme court termed it ineffective and disposed of the pleas.

During the hearing, the chief justice asked the DG election commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the election proceedings in Punjab as Lahore high court ordered the governor to announce the election date.

He responded that ECP held consultations with the governor of Punjab but the governor has not issued any statement yet. He will adopt a constitutional way for the election date.

Justice inquired why the ECP need to consult with the governor. Justice Athar Minallah said it was the LHC’s decision to consult with the governor Punjab regarding election date.

Earlier, PTI’s dissident MPAs appealed against the election commission’s decision to de-seat them in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had de-seated 25 dissident MPAs of PTI on May 20 this year, who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election.

The reference against deviant members was filed by the then Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The dissident Punjab lawmakers de-seated by the ECP included Abdul Aleem Khan, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Uzma Kardar, Faisal Hayat, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha, Saeed Akbar Khan, Mohammad Ajmal, Mohammad Amin Zulqernain, Malik Nauman Langrial, Mohammad Salman, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Fida Hussain, Zahra Batool, Mohammad Tahir, Aisha Nawaz, Sajida Yousaf, Haroon Imran Gill, Malik Asad Ali, Ijaz Masih, Mohammad Sibtain Raza, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, Mian Khalid Mehmood and Mehar Mohammad Aslam.

