SC forms committee to review appointments in Sindh courts

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has formed a committee to review the appointments made in the subordinate courts of Sindh province, ARY News reported on Friday.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case against the appointments in the subordinate courts of Sindh.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that there was no tests nor interviews conducted for the appointments without giving any ads. The judge observed that the reasons for relaxing the age criteria and domicile rules were not given.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that rules were violated while making appointments in the subordinate courts. The judge questioned the Sindh High Court’s action under its supervisory jurisdiction.

The SHC registrar apprised the SC that subordinate judiciary followed the same procedure for appointments from 2000.

The lawyer Munir A Malik argued that it should be scrutinised whether the high court is following the same procedure for appointments or not.

The top court directed the high court’s registrar to compile records of the appointments.

Later, the top court adjourned the hearing till January.