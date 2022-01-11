SC grants appeals against acquittal of accused in Mashal lynching case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court granted appeals of the government against acquittal of accused in Mashal Khan lynching case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Mashal, 23, a student at Abdul Wali Khan University (AWKU) in Mardan, was beaten and shot to death on April 13, 2017 by an unruly mob instigated by rumours that he had committed blasphemy by posting sacrilegious content online.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the case.

Thirteen convicts had filed pleas against the convictions by the trial court and the Peshawar High Court.

The court granted appeals of the government against acquittal of four and enhancing sentence of three accused in Mashal Khan lynching case.

The Peshawar High Court on November 19,2020 had announced the judgment on appeals challenging the verdict of an anti-terrorism court in lynching case of Mashal Khan.

A bench of the high court commuted death penalty of a convict in life sentence, while maintained life sentence to seven convicts and three years jail term to 25 others.

The appeals were filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Mashal’s father and the convicts who were awarded jail terms by the trial court.

On February 07, 2018 the ATC sentenced the prime suspect to death while five others to 25 years’ imprisonment in the case.

ATC had acquitted 26 suspects and awarded three years of jail term to 25 other accused in the case.

Convict Imran, who was awarded capital punishment, was found guilty of firing shots at the victim student from his pistol, which led to his death.

He had also confessed to the crime before the court.

The prosecution charged 61 people in the case, while 57 of them were arrested and produced before the court for trial.

