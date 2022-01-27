SC moved against lifetime disqualification of lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: A petition against lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Ahsan Bhoon filed the petition challenging Article 62(1)(f) which relates to the disqualification of parliamentarians.

Also Read: SC rejects Jahangir Tareen’s review petition against disqualification

Bhoon stated in the petition that the top court couldn’t assume responsibilities of a trial court under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution. This article doesn’t give right to appeal against a court verdict, which negates the principle of even-handed justice, he added.

He said the apex court defined the parameters for the use of Article 62(1)(f) in its verdicts. He suggested that an election challenged under this article be set aside only.

The SCBA president further proposed that the penalty of life disqualification be handed only in election matters.

Also Read: Nawaz, Tareen cannot contest elections for life, rules SC

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court had disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen under Article 62(1)(f).

The article stipulates that a person cannot be qualified as a member of the national or provincial legislatures if he is not ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’.

Comments