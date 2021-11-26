SC orders computerisation of revenue record in KP

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ordered computerization of revenue record in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

Hearing a case related to revenue record at SC Karachi Registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the land of graveyards is encroached across the country.

This has become a genuine problem, he remarked. Most of the graveyards’ land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is encroachment. The SC ordered the provincial government of KP to computerize the revenue record.

In a separate case, the SC bench, released an interim order seeking the legal status of Al-Bari Tower in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area.

The Supreme Court (SC) heard the case against the illegal occupation of a family park.

The top court sought the legal status of Al-Bari Tower and stayed all activities besides stopping the sale of the building to the third party.

The lawyer representing Bahadur Yar Jang Cooperative Housing Society apprised the court that Al-Bari Tower was constructed on an amenity plot.

Amicus curiae Amber Alibhai said that amenity plots were not spotted in the master plan of the metropolis. She added that the amenity plots were given the whole numbers before being sold.

