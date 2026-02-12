SC orders PTI founder’s eye exams, phone call with sons before Feb 16

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that an eye examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan be conducted before February 16, ARY News reported.

The apex court also directed the authorities to arrange a phone call between Imran Khan and his sons before the same date.

A two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, heard petitions challenging the trial proceedings in the Toshakhana criminal case against the PTI founder.

During the hearing, the court emphasised that health concerns were of primary importance.

The Chief Justice remarked that there was a need for intervention in the matter, stating that the court wanted to know the government’s position regarding the provision of medical facilities.

The Attorney General informed the court that it is the state’s responsibility to provide healthcare facilities to prisoners and assured that if a detainee is not satisfied, the state would take appropriate measures.

The court directed that a team of doctors be constituted to conduct the eye examination before February 16.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, requested that the medical examination be carried out in the presence of a family member; however, the court rejected this plea.

Safdar also requested that certain books be provided to his client. The Attorney General responded that if doctors recommend reading material, it would be made available.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court ordered that arrangements be made for the PTI founder to speak with his sons before February 16.

During the proceedings, it was also reported that Imran Khan had expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and food facilities provided to him in jail.

Meanwhile, a report submitted by Barrister Salman Safdar to the court after his visit of Adiala jail for meeting with the PTI’s founder, recommended an immediate examination of eyes of the party’s founder.

“Imran Khan has demanded examination of his eyes by Dr. Faisal Sultan and Asim Yousuf,” a detailed report of seven pages submitted by Salman Safdar to the court read.

“His treatment was started after sudden and complete end of his sight of the right eye,” according to the report. “PTI founder has said that he could only see 10 to 15 percent”.

“The jail officials didn’t take it serious when the eyesight issue of the PTI leader was started during last three months”, report read. “They didn’t try to address the health condition”, Barrister Salman Safdar said in his report to the court.

“His eyesight of both eyes was normal, three to four months ago,” PTI leader told the visiting lawyer. “He felt blurredness of eyes later and he repeatedly complained to the Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum,” according to report.