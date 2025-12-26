SC pendency drops to 33,796 as thousands of cases move to constitutional courts

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has released updated figures regarding its caseload following the transfer of matters to the newly formed constitutional benches, ARY News reported.

According to the latest data, a total of 22,910 cases were transferred from the Supreme Court to the constitutional benches.

Following this transfer, the number of pending cases in the Supreme Court now stands at 33,796.

Prior to this, as of November 13, there were 56,608 cases pending for hearing in the top court.

Recent statistics also show that 333 new cases were registered in the Supreme Court over the past week.

During the same period, the court successfully disposed of 304 cases.

Earlier in July this year, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi said that Chinese judges were shocked to learn about the massive backlog of pending cases in Pakistan’s judicial system during his recent visit to China.

Speaking to court reporters, Afridi shared details of his trip, where he led a five-member delegation and was warmly received.

He stated that China’s judicial system, like Pakistan’s, operates through four forums, with the Supreme People’s Court staffed by 367 judges and no pending cases, a stark contrast to Pakistan’s overburdened judiciary.

When Chinese judges inquired how Pakistan plans to address its case backlog, Afridi responded, “We’ve come to you to learn how to tackle these cases,” emphasizing the use of technology to expedite judicial processes.

During the visit, Afridi also met with Indian judges, describing the discussions as “very significant” but declined to disclose details, stating they would be addressed in future meetings.

Additionally, he held talks with Iran’s Chief Justice on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Chief Justices’ Conference in Hangzhou.

It is worth mentioning here that the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, headed distinguished delegation to the 20th Conference of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of SCO Member States, held in Hangzhou, China.

Mr. Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Mr. Justice Shahid Waheed, and two judges of the district judiciary: Mr. Zafar Jan, District and Sessions Judge Gwadar, the remotest district of Balochistan, and Ms. Nadia Gul Wazir, Senior Civil Judge District Lakhi Marwat, a remote district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also accompanied the CJP.