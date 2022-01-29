Saturday, January 29, 2022
SC fixes Rao Anwar's ECL removal plea for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has fixed the hearing of a petition filed by former Malir Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Rao Anwar, seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported on Saturday.

A three-member bench of the apex court led by Justice Aijazul Hasan will hear the case on February 2.

SSP Rao Anwar, who received much media attention after becoming a prime suspect in the murder case of 27-year-old Naqeebullah Mahsud from South Waziristan, approached the top court, seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Supreme Court had turned down a petition by Anwar, seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) back in 2019.

Naqeebullah murder case

On March 25 last year, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) had indicted former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar and others in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Read more: ATC indicts Rao Anwar, others in Naqeebullah murder case

Anwar is accused of being involved in the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in a staged police encounter in Karachi.

Mehsud was killed on January 13, 2018, in Karachi during a fake encounter allegedly staged by Rao Anwar, the senior superintendent of police of Karachi’s Malir district.

