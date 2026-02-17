'Chicken, mutton, milk, honey and more': SC receives details of facilities to PTI founder in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) report on facilities to PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail reveals access to sunlight, gym equipment, reading materials, and a nutritious diet to ensure comfort and well-being during incarceration.

Details have emerged regarding the conditions and facilities provided to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting jail superintendent report.

According to a report submitted by the jail’s Superintendent in the SC, Imran Khan is held in a compound consisting of seven cells, measuring 57 feet in length and 14 feet in width, with adjoining cells numbered 35 and 37.

The entire compound contains 74 cells and is designed to accommodate 30 to 35 prisoners.

Within the compound, the PTI founder has access to a lawn for sitting outdoors, reading books and newspapers, and enjoying sunlight. Exercise equipment, including a cycling machine and other gym apparatus, has also been provided to support physical activity.

According to the report, PTI founder Imran Khan is getting dates, walnuts, honey, coffee, porridge, lassi, warm milk, chia seeds, and seasonal or pomegranate juice in breakfast.

Lunch comprises local chicken, mutton, salad, mixed pickles, chips, eggs, and lentils, while evening snacks feature almonds, raisins, coconut powder, milk, dates, bananas, and apples served in shakes.

The report highlighted that the PTI founder has access to natural light and fresh air throughout the day and is kept in a secure environment. Superior-class facilities have reportedly been provided to ensure comfort and well-being during his detention.