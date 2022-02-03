SC rejects cantonment boards report in closure of schools case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has rejected the report of cantonment boards in a case pertaining to the closure of private schools in their premises, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of SC headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan took the plea against the closure of private schools in the countrywide cantonment boards. At the outset of the hearing, the lawyer of the cantonment boards presented a report regarding the removal of private schools in their premises.

The bench rejected the report after showing no confidence and summoned a fresh one in the case. Justice Munib Akhtar said all the advertisements added in the report are of 2021, where are the public notices released in 2019 and 2020?

Record is available but for the convivence of the court, only advertisements released in 2021 are included in the report, the cantonment board’s counsel replied.

Later, the SC adjourned the hearing for four weeks after summoning a fresh and detailed report into the case.

In the last hearing, the Supreme Court (SC) barred cantonment boards from sealing private schools in their premises.

According to the SC orders, all private schools and colleges functioning in cantonments areas were supposed to shift their establishments out of residential areas before the 2021 end.

Comments