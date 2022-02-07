SC rejects plea seeking increase in minorities seats in assemblies

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition seeking increase in number of minorities special seats in the national and provincial assemblies, ARY News reported.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, upheld the decision of the Lahore High Court over the matter.

The bench observed that a constitutional amendment is required for increase in the number of special seats for minorities in the national and four provincial assemblies.

“The court was not authorized to issue an order to the parliament to amend the constitution”, Justice Ijazul Ahsan said.

“How could the court decides for enhancing the minorities seats in the parliament,” Justice Ahsan questioned.

Earlier, the petitioner’s lawyer pleaded that since the country’s population has massively increased in recent years, therefore, the parliament should be ordered to enhance the number of minorities’ seats not only in the National Assembly but also in the assemblies of four provinces.

