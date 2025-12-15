SC restrains re-polling on 22 polling stations of NA-251

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday restrained re-polling on 22 polling stations of the National Assembly constituency NA-251 in Balochistan.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprises of Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan heard the case.

The re-polling in 22 polling stations of the constituency was scheduled on December 18.

JUI’s Syed Samiullah has won the National Assembly seat NA-251 (Sherani-cum-Zhob-cum-Qila Saifullah).

An election tribunal had ordered re-polling after hearing a petition filed by Pashtoonkhwa National Awami Party’s Khushhal Khan Kakar, who had challenged the original election result owing to the missing form 45.

The re-polling decision of the tribunal was challenged in the Supreme Court from the winning candidate. The apex court issued restraining order against re-polling in 22 polling stations.

Advocate Kamran Murtaza appeared on behalf of JUI’s Syed Samiullah before the court.

The supreme court has adjourned further hearing of the case after winter vacations of the court.