SC scraps Sheikh Rasheed’s plea against Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court’s Registrar Office on Wednesday rejected the application moved by Sheikh Rasheed challenging the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, ARY News reported.

In a document, the registrar office has raised number of objections including “scandalous language” used in the petition.

The office observed that the petitioner did not approach relevant forum, adding that the plea does not “point out as to what questions of public importance in the present case.”

Moreover, the SC registrar office objected that caretaker CM cannot be made a party under Article 248 of the Constitution.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court (SC) had returned with objections a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition, challenging the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Jan 22 appointed Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister after the parliamentary committee failed to reach a consensus.

The PTI-PML-Q alliance had suggested Naveed Akram Cheema and Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera’s names for the caretaker CM’s slot, whereas, the opposition tabled the names of Mohsin Naqvi and Ahad Cheema.

Following the nomination of Naqvi for the slot, Imran Khan slammed the commission and tweeted, “PMLN has history of selecting their own umpires but it’s incredible how ECP has selected a sworn enemy of PTI as Caretaker CM Punjab – a post meant for a non-partisan person.”

