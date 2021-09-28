SC seeks report on 30,000 vacancies for minorities

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday expressed concern over 30,000 job vacancies allocated for minority communities lying vacant.

Headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, an apex court bench was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Bhong village, Rahim Yar Khan in August.

Shoeb Suddle, Chairman of the Minority Commission, informed the court that a 5% job quota is reserved for minorities but there is no clarification about whether Christians, Hindus or Sikhs should be recruited.

The bench remarked that Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan are not enforcing the minority job quota policy.

The apex court directed the authorities concerned to furnish a report after taking steps for implementing the job quota.

MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar complained that the Karak Hindu temple that was vandalised by a mob has not yet been rebuilt.

On the other hand, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) advocate general said that the temple has been renovated as per the apex court’s order. The court directed the KP chief secretary to submit a report on the renovation of the temple on next hearing.

The case was adjourned for a month.