SC serves notice to Cholistan Development Authority over land occupation

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday served notices to Punjab government and Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) over illegal occupation of a piece of land in Bahawalpur, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Qaiz Faez Isa heard the case.

The court also demanded all relevant record from the Authority (CDA).

“The authority has installed a plant at my land without my permission,” the petitioner said.

“The issue of 10-marla land continuing since 2018, while it is 2022 now,” Justice Faez Isa said. “The aggrieved man running to courts owing to the Cholistan Development Authority”.

“The authority should inform the court about the value of the land and submit details of the valuation in the next hearing of the case,” Justice Isa directed.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until second week of March.

