SC stays defamation case against PTI founder, issues notice to PM Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has stayed proceedings in defamation case following a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ayesha Malik issued the injunction, while notices have been served on PM Shehbaz Sharif, directing him to submit a response.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The court stated that the case will be scheduled for hearing at the earliest possible date.

It is noteworthy that in 2017, Shehbaz Sharif filed a defamation suit worth Rs1 billion against PTI founder Imran Khan. The trial court had previously restricted the PTI founder’s right to defence, and the case in the trial court had reached the stage of examining evidence.

The PTI founder had alleged that he was offered PKR 1 billion by Shehbaz Sharif to remain silent regarding the Panama Papers case. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejected the claims as false and filed the defamation suit.

The trial is ongoing in the Sessions Court in Lahore. The trial court had barred the PTI founder from submitting a reply due to delays, a decision later upheld by the Lahore High Court, which stated that the petitioner had unnecessarily delayed in providing a response.

In May 2025, PM Shehbaz Sharif recorded his statement via video link before the trial court, while cross-examination of witnesses Atta Tarar and Malik Ahmed Khan has been completed by the legal team of the PTI founder.