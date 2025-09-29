SC suspends IHC order barring Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from judicial work

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday suspended the Islamabad High Court’s interim order that had barred Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from performing judicial duties, effectively restoring him to his position, ARY News reported.

Justice Jahangiri challenged the interim order of IHC barring him from judicial work till the judge of SJC in his degree case.

During the hearing, senior lawyer Muneer A. Malik argued that the order restraining Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri disregarded the law and failed to meet the requirements of justice.

He stressed that this was the first instance in which a two-member-high court bench had restrained one of its own judges from judicial work.

Justice Jahangiri, present in court, stated: “I will go today and hear cases.”

Multiple bar councils, including the Islamabad Bar Council and District Bar, also sought to become parties to the proceedings.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that the case before the Supreme Court was limited to the High Court’s interim order, noting that the Supreme Court had already held that a sitting judge cannot be barred from judicial work.

He added that the Supreme Judicial Council meeting has been convened for October 18 to address the matter.

Justice Shahid Bilal observed that objections had been raised over the petition filed against Justice Jahangiri in the Islamabad High Court. He questioned how the registrar’s office had numbered the petition despite the objections.

SC bench after hearing initial arguments suspended the IHC order barring Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from judicial work and issued notices to the Attorney General’s Office and petitioner Mian Dawood.

Later, SC constitutional bench adjourned the hearing until tomorrow