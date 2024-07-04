SC suspends LHC decision, ECP notifications on tribunals formation

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday suspended Lahore High Court’s decision over formation of election tribunals and the election commission’s notifications over the matter.

A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa take up the appeal of the Election Commission of Pakistan to decide controversy over who should appoint tribunals to decide election disputes.

The ECP in its appeal argued that the establishment of election tribunals, falls under their jurisdiction.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that the chief justice and chief election commission could have settle the matter with meaningful consultation. “The election commission should consult immediately after appointment of the new chief justice of the high court”.

“The sides are complicating the matter, our effort is to resolve the issue,” the top judge further said.

During the hearing, PTI’s lawyer Niazullah Niazi, raised objection over the composition of bench, against the chief justice. “The court has been scandalized much, now enough is enough. Why not the case of Niazullah Niazi be sent to the bar council for disciplinary action,” the chief justice said.