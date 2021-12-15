SC to give verdict in sacked employees case on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will announce its verdict in sacked employees case on Thursday (tomorrow) after receiving the recommendations from the government, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court (SC) has deferred the verdict in a review petition filed in sacked employees case which was going to be announced today. The government submitted its recommendations to the top court regarding the plan for restoring the employees.

In the recommendations, the government stated to restore employees from Grade 1 to 7 and conduct tests of Grade 8 to 17 employees within three months.

It has been recommended to give permanent employment to those who have passed the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) test. In its response, the government stated that the parliament has powers to make a decision ineffective.

The past services of the employees will be considered as ad-hoc based employment and the matters related to the retired or deceased employees will be considered as the previous affairs. Moreover, the deceased employees and their relatives will not get the pension.

The recommendations on behalf of the federal government were submitted by the attorney general to the Supreme Court today.

It further recommended that those employees who are receiving pensions after restoration will not get the pension funds anymore, whereas, the old pension funds will not be recovered from the workers.

It was stated that the authorities concerned will organise FPSC test of the workers within three months, whereas, the employees will be considered as ad-hoc workers during the specific period.

The attorney general apprised the top court that he submitted the recommendations after holding consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that 5,947 employees were affected following the court orders, whereas, 38 sacked workers were belonging to the federal institutions.

He added that 3,789 out of the total sacked workers did not come under the criteria of civil servants.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked that the top court will mull over the government’s recommendations whether they are affecting the court orders or not.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the court will give its opinion over the recommendations tomorrow.

The attorney general pleaded with the court to issue an order today to end the miseries of the sacked employees from Grade 1 to 7.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed remarked that the attorney general should not insist to seek a ruling in a hurried way. He observed that the court will deliberate on the recommendations before giving its verdict in the case.

It is to be noted that a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam on August 17 declared the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Act, 2010 as unconstitutional after it was enacted for reinstating the employees who were appointed from Nov 1, 1993, till Nov 30, 1996, and was sacked by then government from Nov 1, 1996, till Oct 12, 1999.

