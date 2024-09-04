SC upholds official’s removal from job in Sheesham tree cutting case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court dismissed petition of the regional forest officer against punitive action over Sheesham (Rosewood tree) cutting in Mardan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa dismissed appeal of regional forest officer Mahar Badshah and uphold his removal from the service and imposition of fine.

The court also summoned details of the five years budget of the forest department from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The bench also demanded deatails of the forest department employees.

The court also demanded details of tree cutting in KP with permission of authorities or without permission.

The supreme court called rapid tree cutting a very serious issue adding that “forests being cut with collusion (of interest groups).

“Fast cutting of forest trees being resulted in floods and land sliding,” the bench observed. “Forest cleansing have also adverse impact over the climate,” court said.

“Trees are being cut and sold in entire country,” Chief Justice of Pakistan remarked. “The employees and officers involved in tree cutting should be removed from their services,” CJP observed.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case for one month.