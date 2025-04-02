Scammer gets scammed, man dupes him of Rs10,000

A scammer had the shock of his life after realising that the man, whom he planned to dupe, had outsmarted him and taken Rs10,000 from him.

The viral incident happened when a youth, identified as Bhupendra Singh, in India’s Kanpur received an unexpected call from an unknown number, according to Indian media outlets.

The caller, posing as a CBI officer, claimed to possess obscene videos of Bhupendra and threatened him with legal action.

During his call, the scammer asked for a bribe to close the case, leading the Kanpur youth to suspect the claim of the caller.

To teach him a lesson, Bhupendra devised a plan to turn the tables on the scammer that left him pleading for his money.

The youth first pretended to be in panic and pleaded with the fraudster not to tell his family about his imaginary explicit videos.

When the fraudster demanded INR16,000 in return to leave him alone, Bhupendra fabricated a story about pawning a gold chain.

He told the scammer that he needed INR3,000 to retrieve it, leading him to transfer the amount to Bhupendra.

A few days passed by, and the youth got another call from the fraudster to ask for the money.

This time, Bhupendra told the scammer that the jeweller had refused to release the chain, citing his minor status, and asked the fraudster to act as his father to resolve the matter.

Bhupendra then got a friend in the act who spoke to the scammer as the jeweller, convincing him to send an additional INR4,480.

The viral story got further interesting when the scammer contacted Bhupendra for the third time.

This time, the Kanpur youth told the fraudster about securing a gold loan.

He and his friend, posing as a jeweller, convinced the scammer that Bhupendra could get an INR1.10 lakh by pawning the chain.

However, he would need to pay a processing fee of INR3,000 – oblivious to the fact that he was the one getting tricked – the scammer transferred the amount.

In total, Bhupendra duped the scammer of INR10,000.

Upon releasing what happened to him, the scammer contacted the youth and pleaded for his money.

However, Bhupendra reported him to the police and said that he would donate the money to a needy person.