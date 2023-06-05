34.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 5, 2023
- Advertisement -

DG CAA says scanning machines at airport unable to detect ‘ice drugs’

Jahangir Aslam
By Jahangir Aslam
|

TOP NEWS

Jahangir Aslam
Jahangir Aslam

ISLAMABAD: Director General Civil Aviation on Monday revealed that even the latest machines installed at the airports in Pakistan cannot detect ice – Crystal methamphetamine – drugs, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Senator Hidayatullah chaired a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation, where the DG Civil Aviation disclosed that unfortunately, even the latest machines are unable to detect ice drugs.

READ: Woman, accomplice arrested for ‘supplying drugs’ to varsities’ students

Regarding the installation of new scanners at airports and the upgradation of old ones, the DG CAA stated that ice drugs cannot be detected by even the modern machines.

In response, the committee chairman stated, “I don’t know whether ice drug is being imported or exported.”

Airport authorities have informed that CCTV cameras have been installed in response to passengers’ complaints at airports. There have been complaints from passengers regarding harassment by narcotics officials, who force them to pay bribes, and as a result, desperate passengers end up giving bribes for clearance.

Regarding the new terminal at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, the DG CAA stated that, three bids have been received regarding terminal, but it has not been handed over to anyone yet.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.