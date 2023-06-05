DG CAA says scanning machines at airport unable to detect ‘ice drugs’

ISLAMABAD: Director General Civil Aviation on Monday revealed that even the latest machines installed at the airports in Pakistan cannot detect ice – Crystal methamphetamine – drugs, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Senator Hidayatullah chaired a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation, where the DG Civil Aviation disclosed that unfortunately, even the latest machines are unable to detect ice drugs.

Regarding the installation of new scanners at airports and the upgradation of old ones, the DG CAA stated that ice drugs cannot be detected by even the modern machines.

In response, the committee chairman stated, “I don’t know whether ice drug is being imported or exported.”

Airport authorities have informed that CCTV cameras have been installed in response to passengers’ complaints at airports. There have been complaints from passengers regarding harassment by narcotics officials, who force them to pay bribes, and as a result, desperate passengers end up giving bribes for clearance.

Regarding the new terminal at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, the DG CAA stated that, three bids have been received regarding terminal, but it has not been handed over to anyone yet.