Scared gamekeeper chased by ‘world’s deadliest bird’

An Australian gamekeeper and his co-worker found themselves driving for their lives after being chased in the wild by the ‘world’s deadliest bird’.

Clayton Enoch – a senior custodian – was on his quad bike when he inadvertently angered a cassowary while working at Wuthathi National Park located at Cape York Peninsula, Australia.

The senior custodian managed to capture the moment on his camera, which was later uploaded on social media and got viral.

It may not be as big as the T-Rex but the viewers on social media said it looked like a velociraptor from Jurassic Park.

In the clip, the big bird is seen ducking under the bushes and running on rough terrain to chase the quad bike.

In this case, Wilson and his co-worker, managed to spook the territorial bird. Instead of running away, the cassowary began chasing Clayton’s quad bike with its head tucked low.

 

