Scarlet (2025) could be Hosoda’s next Oscar hope – Watch the trailer now

The Oscar-nominated Japanese director, Mamoru Hosoda, is back with a new film, and fans have finally been given a first look at Scarlet (2025).

The Anime movie will open in U.S. cinemas on 12 December 2025. The trailer marks the long-awaited return of Hosoda and introduces viewers to the mysterious world of Scarlet (2025).

Scarlet (2025) tells the story of a warrior princess who sets out to avenge her father’s death. Her journey takes her across time and space and into a land of the dead. The new anime blends themes of revenge, destiny, and courage.

Mamoru Hosoda, known for his emotional storytelling and bold visuals, has chosen a fresh animation style for Scarlet (2025), combining hand-drawn techniques with 3D elements.

Although the first trailer is only available in Japanese, it gives fans an idea of the visual tone and fantasy world of Scarlet (2025).

Hosoda aims to use the new art style to deepen the story’s impact, especially as the main character must face dangerous realms that threaten to erase her forever if she fails in her mission.

Mamoru Hosoda is widely respected for his previous films, including Mirai, which was nominated for an Academy Award, and other hits like Belle, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, and The Boy and the Beast.

His reputation has created high expectations for Scarlet (2025), especially with its Oscar-eligible release window.

Scarlet (2025) will be distributed internationally by Sony Pictures, which suggests strong support for the film.

Also Read: Vinland Saga Season 3: Crunchyroll release date, news & updates

It will also premiere at several major film festivals, including the Venice International Film Festival and TIFF.

With just a few months until release, fans can expect subtitled or dubbed trailers for Scarlet (2025) to arrive soon.

In the meantime, the first look offers an exciting glimpse into what could be one of the most talked-about anime films of the year.