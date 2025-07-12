Scarlett’s husband reacts to her viral outings with Jonathan Bailey

Colin Jost, the husband of Scarlett Johansson, has finally reacted to his wife’s viral outings with her ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ co-star Jonathan Bailey.

Fans took notice of the public display of affection between the two Hollywood stars during the promotional tour of their film.

One of the photos at the film’s London premiere on June 17 showed Scarlett Johansson kissing Jonathan Bailey.

When asked about her reaction to the public display of affection, the Hollywood actor said that both of them were just ‘friendly people’.

“He’s a lovable guy, what can I say? I don’t know, we’re friendly people,” the ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ actor added.

Her husband, Colin Jost, has now revealed how he felt about his wife’s viral outings with Jonathan Bailey.

During a chat with a US media outlet, Jost said that he never expected it to become a story.

“I guess in Jurassic Park terms, the attack always comes from the raptor you never thought [of.] Of all the threats out there, I wasn’t thinking it was Jonathan,” Colin Jost quipped.

He said, “People really blow it out of proportion. When someone, like, kisses their friend hello. That’s pretty nuts.”

It is to be noted here that ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’, the fourth film of the series and the seventh instalment overall in the hit franchise, opened in theatres on July 2, raking off a massive $318 million at the global box office.

Written and directed by David Koepp and Gareth Edwards, respectively, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, with Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Ed Skrein among others.