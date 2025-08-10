Jurassic World Rebirth pushed Scarlett Johansson to overcome a childhood nightmare

Scarlett Johansson, known for her role as Black Widow, takes the lead in Jurassic World Rebirth, now in cinemas.

She plays Zora Bennett, a skilled mercenary sent on a dangerous mission to capture dinosaur DNA from huge mutated creatures.

While her character faces man-eating dinosaurs, Scarlett Johansson herself confronted something much smaller but far more terrifying for her – cockroaches.

According to NBC’s Today, during filming in Thailand, Scarlett Johansson had to deal with the intense heat, heavy humidity, and a variety of wildlife, including snakes, monkeys, bats, and scorpions.

Also Read: Why was Scarlett Johansson so determined to act before turning ten?

However, it was the large number of cockroaches that tested her the most. This was a real challenge, as she has a lifelong fear of the insects. Despite this, Scarlett Johansson continued filming and never let her fear stop her from completing the project.

Her co-star Mahershala Ali described the filming locations as both beautiful and harsh, with constant encounters with local wildlife. The setting added to the sense of adventure and realism in the film.

Cockroaches, which have existed for over 300 million years and even before the dinosaurs, are considered living fossils.

Their resilience means they have survived events that wiped out many other species. For Scarlett Johansson, facing them was a personal battle within a professional challenge.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion. Scarlett Johansson said appearing in the franchise was a childhood dream, inspired by seeing the first Jurassic Park in 1993.

She has wanted to be part of the Jurassic world for decades, and despite the difficult filming conditions and her greatest fear, she made that dream come true.

Scarlett Johansson began her journey in acting at just eight years old, already determined to build a career in film.

While most children her age were still exploring hobbies, Scarlett Johansson was auditioning across New York City, facing the pressures of early rejection but never giving up.

Her focus was clear, she wanted to act in films, not commercials, and she stuck to that decision from the very beginning.

Scarlett Johansson made her film debut at the age of nine in the 1994 movie North, directed by Rob Reiner.

Though the role was small, it was a major step. She acted with calm and confidence, showing early signs of the screen presence she would later become famous for.