Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Marriage Story’ used to scare off wolves in US: report

Authorities in the US are reportedly using audio of Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver from ‘Marriage Story’ to ward off wolves from killing cattle on farms.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the United States Department of Agriculture officials are specifically using the audio from the heated exchange between the two actors in the 2019 drama.

Both Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver were nominated for Oscars for their performance in the film.

The US authorities have now employed the audio from the fight scene to scare off wolves from killing and scaring cattle on farms across the country.

As per the report, a loudspeaker, mounted on a drone, broadcasts alarming sounds like fireworks, gunshots and people arguing.

“One recording is of the fight between Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in the movie Marriage Story,” as per the publication.

Quoting a USDA official in Oregon, the publication reported that the move was aimed at making wolves believe that “humans are bad”.

Reportedly, the practice, called “Wolf hazing,” improved the situation significantly as the number of killed cows dropped in Oregon.

“Drones were deployed in the Klamath Basin of southern Oregon after 11 cows were killed by wolves there in a 20-day period. Over the next 85 days when drones were on patrol, only two were killed,” as per the WSJ.

It is worth noting here that ‘Marriage Story’ sees Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, a couple who are going through a bitter divorce and fighting for the custody of their son.