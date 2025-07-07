Scarlett Johansson achieves significant milestone with ‘Rebirth’ debut

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson’s net worth received a significant boost after the smashing box office debut of ‘Jurassic World Rebirth.’

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the seventh title in the dinosaur franchise scored a $318.3 million opening globally, becoming the ninth highest-grossing movie of 2025.

According to the details, the Universal Pictures offering grossed $147.3 million during the long weekend at the domestic box office, in addition to $171 million in overseas earnings, taking its opening weekend total to the record $318.3 million.

With the addition of the ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ debut collection, Scarlett Johansson’s films have now generated over $15.6 billion at the worldwide box office.

According to The Numbers, the Hollywood actor surpassed Zoe Saldana to become the highest-grossing actress of all time at the worldwide box office.

Additionally, she is now the ninth top-grossing film star of all time.

According to the publication, Scarlett Johansson’s massive box office earnings include over $8.7 billion from her Marvel movies, including ‘Endgame,’ ‘Infinity War,’ and ‘Civil War.’

The box office debut of ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ has brought her net worth into the spotlight as fans began searching about her finances.

According to estimates, Scarlett Johansson’s net worth sits around $165 million at the moment.

However, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth,’ poised to become a box office juggernaut, might add some more zeros to that reported figure.

Meanwhile, ‘Rebirth’ co-starring Johansson alongside Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Ed Skrein, is running in theatres.