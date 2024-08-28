Scarlett Johansson’s sci-fi movie makes it big on Netflix

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson’s sci-fi blockbuster “Lucy” has gained newfound fame following its release on streaming giant Netflix.

Released in theatres in 2014, ‘Lucy’ debuted at No. 8 on Netflix’s global top 10 movies chart for the week of August 19 to 25 with 4.4 million views, equivalent to 6.5 million hours viewed.

The movie sees Scarlett Johansson portraying Lucy, an American student in Taiwan where she is forced by a drug lord to act as his mule to supply his consignment.

Members of the gang then sow a bag of a potent synthetic drug into her abdomen, however, the bag raptures and the powerful drug gets into her system when Lucy is kicked in the stomach.

The drug awakes hidden and powerful parts of Lucy’s brain, resulting in giving her mental capabilities and physical powers a significant boost.

Scarlett Johansson’s character then goes on a revenge mission in which she kills dozens of the mafia members.

Directed and written by Luc Besson, the R-rated movie also stars veteran Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman.

‘Lucy’ was a blockbuster soon after its theatrical release with a collection of around $126 million domestically and nearly $331 million internationally without total earnings of $457 million globally.

According to the US box office tracker, ‘Lucy’ had a production budget of $40 million before prints and advertising.

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave Lucy a 67% “fresh” rating based on 240 reviews, while RT users gave the film a 47% “rotten” Audience Score.

Meanwhile, Johansson is set to appear in a leading character in a “Jurassic World” movie opposite Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and David Iacono.

The Hollywood actress, who confessed to being ‘an enormous Jurassic Park fan’, said, “It is one of the first movies I remember seeing in theatres. I remember it so vividly. It was life-changing and mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am.”

“I’m just like, I can’t even, I’m pinching myself. I’ve been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I’m like, ‘I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I’ll do the craft service!’ I’ll do anything for it,” she expressed excitedly. “The fact that it’s happened this way at this time is unbelievable,” Scarlett Johansson stated.