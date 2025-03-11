Is Scarlett Johansson really done with Black Widow forever?

Scarlett Johansson has once again made it clear that Black Widow is not coming back to the MCU.

The actress, who played Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, in multiple MCU films, has put an end to fan theories hoping for her return.

While many comic book characters find ways to come back to life, Scarlett Johansson insists that Black Widow’s story is over.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Scarlett Johansson firmly shut down speculation about Black Widow’s return.

“Natasha is dead. She is dead. She’s dead. Okay?” Scarlett Johansson said. “They just don’t want to believe it. They’re like, ‘But she could come back!’ Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We’re going to have to let it go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment.”

Despite her statement, some MCU fans are still skeptical. Marvel has a history of keeping secrets, and actors often deny involvement in upcoming projects.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire famously denied their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home, only for them to appear in the movie.

Even Chris Evans, who played Captain America, has had to repeatedly dismiss rumors about his MCU return.

This isn’t the first time Scarlett Johansson has addressed her MCU future. In 2023, when asked about a possible Black Widow return, she jokingly asked if it would be a “zombie film.”

The rumors gained even more attention after reports claimed the original Avengers might reunite in upcoming MCU films like Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Even though Scarlett Johansson has no plans to play Black Widow again, she is still involved in the MCU.

She is listed as an executive producer for Thunderbolts, a film that will continue the stories of Black Widow’s sister Yelena Belova and Red Guardian.

Scarlett Johansson was also an executive producer for Black Widow (2021), so her connection to the MCU remains strong.