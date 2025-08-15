‘Scary Movie’ reboot with Anna Faris, Regina Hall sets 2026 release date

Hollywood actors Anna Faris and Regina Hall are set to return for a ‘Scary Movie’ reboot, which is aiming for a release next year.

Filmmaker Michael Tiddes directs the film from a script by Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans, with filming set to begin in October.

“We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again),” Anna Faris and Regina Hall said in a joint statement.

Widely known for satirising horror films, the ‘Scary Movie’ franchise kicked off in 2000 when the first film hit the theatres to great success.

The film, starring Anna Faris and Regina Hall, arrived in theatres in July 2000, and generated $42 million at the domestic box office in the US.

At the time, ‘Scary Movie’ scored the biggest opening weekend for an R-rated horror film.

Following the success of the film, the makers followed it with four sequels.

According to US media outlets, the makers of the upcoming film, the sixth in the franchise, have scheduled it for a release on June 12, 2026.

Apart from writing with Rick Alvarez, the three Wayans brothers are also producing the new ‘Scary Movie’ reboot.

The reboot was confirmed last year by the Wayans brothers as they announced reviving the franchise after nearly two decades.

“After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for… a return to the Scary Movie franchise!” Marlon Wayans wrote in an Instagram post in October last year.