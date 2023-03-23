SCBA condemns postponement of Punjab elections

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has strongly condemned the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone the April 30 elections in Punjab, terming it an ‘absolute abrogation of the Constitution’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a statement, SCBA president Abid Zuberi said that while condemning the ECP’s move said that the Election Commission cannot change the date for elections under any circumstances whatsoever.

“The Supreme Court had made it inexplicably clear that elections had to be held within the 90-day time period stipulated under Article 224 (2) of the Constitution. However, it is unfortunate that the Election Commission has acted in such blatant disregard of its Constitutional mandate and the order of apex court,” Zuberi said.

He noted that there was no such provision in the Election Act or the Constitution that allows the Election Commission to conduct elections beyond the 90-day time period stipulated Article 224 (2) of the Constitution.

“It is truly unfortunate to see that the Election Commission has grossly misinterpreted the Constitution, the law and order of the Supreme Court,” he said, adding that the ECP has acted in excess of jurisdiction and “breached its constitutional mandate”.

The SCBA president warned that such violation of the Constitution can only lead to utter “chaos and anarchy” in the country. “Given the current political and economic crises in the country, restoration of democracy and timely elections are the need of the hour”, he maintained.

“It is time that we must all remember that Pakistan is a democratic state and representation of the people of Pakistan is the very foundation of our Constitution; and therefore, it is incumbent upon all state institutions to uphold and protect the mantle of democracy,” he added.

A day earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced to delay of the Punjab by-elections which were scheduled to be held on April 30.

The ECP withdrew the Punjab Election Program notification issued on March 8 and decided to postpone the Punjab election and announced October 08 as the new date for elections in Punjab.

The ECP spokesman said that the president Dr Arif Alvi also been informed about the postponement of elections in Punjab, adding that the new election schedule will release soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi on Friday announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

The announcement from President Alvi comes minutes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed dates for the election in the province in light of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict.

