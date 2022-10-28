SCBA elections: PTI-backed Hamid Khan group emerges victorious

ISLAMABAD: PTI-backed Hamid Khan group’s Abid Zuberi has won the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) annual elections, beating the Asma Jahangir group after four years, ARY News reported.

The annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) were held on Friday.

Hamid Khan group’s Abid Zuberi won the elections with 1347 votes to beat Asma Jahangir group’s Advocate Khalid Javed after four long years. Khalid Javed secured 1148 votes.

Both candidates belong to Sindh.

The election results are important for all major political parties, especially the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who backed the Hamid Khan group in the SCBA elections.

PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) are backing Advocate Zuberi as their candidate. Even PTI Senator Ali Zafar, who was associated with the Asma Group, supported Advocate Zuberi.

However, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) lawyers backed the Asma Group. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was divided as Sardar Latif Khosa backed Advocate Zuberi. However, Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supported the Independent Group’s candidate.

The elections were taken seriously by powerful quarters of the country.

However, it is witnessed that both groups have almost similar views on the elevation of high court judges to the SC on the basis of the seniority principle as Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar backed the elevation of three judges to the SC just two days back.

